Okowa to New Commissioners: Inject fresh ideas, new impetus

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday charged the newly-appointed Commissioners in the state to serve with total commitment, loyalty and to be accountable in the discharge of their duties. The governor also challenged them on the need to provide fresh ideas and inject new impetus to support the government in consolidating its legacy projects of building a sustainable foundation for the economic development of the state. Okowa, the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general election, specifically ordered the new Commissioners to move the politics of the state to a higher level of humility, justice, harmony and fair play. The four new commissionersswearing- inby thegovernor areSamuelMarierie(Ministry of Water Resources), Sunday Onoriode (Primary Education), Mike Okah (Transport) and Godspower Asiuwhu (Environment).

They were sworn in yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, to replace those that resigned from the cabinet to contest the primary election in the state. Okowa, who urged them to be diligent and responsive to the overall interest of the state, however, said since the end of his second term in office is fast approaching, all hands must be on deck to deliver on the ‘Stronger Delta’ Mantra of his administration.

He said: “You should face the tasks with the best available expertise. Be devoted as we represent the aspirations of our people. You came in at a time when this administration is not only taking stock of what it has accomplished, but accelerating action and increased articulation of those things still outstanding in the development of the state as we clearly set out from the onset.”

