Okowa to New Commissioners: Inject fresh ideas, new impetus

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday charged the newly-appointed Commissioners in the state to serve with total commitment, loyalty and to be accountable in the discharge of their duties. The governor also challenged them on the need to provide fresh ideas and inject new impetus to support the government in consolidating its legacy projects of building a sustainable foundation for the economic development of the state. Okowa, the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general election, specifically ordered the new Commissioners to move the politics of the state to a higher level of humility, justice, harmony and fair play. The four new commissionersswearing- inby thegovernor areSamuelMarierie(Ministry of Water Resources), Sunday Onoriode (Primary Education), Mike Okah (Transport) and Godspower Asiuwhu (Environment).

They were sworn in yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, to replace those that resigned from the cabinet to contest the primary election in the state. Okowa, who urged them to be diligent and responsive to the overall interest of the state, however, said since the end of his second term in office is fast approaching, all hands must be on deck to deliver on the ‘Stronger Delta’ Mantra of his administration.

He said: “You should face the tasks with the best available expertise. Be devoted as we represent the aspirations of our people. You came in at a time when this administration is not only taking stock of what it has accomplished, but accelerating action and increased articulation of those things still outstanding in the development of the state as we clearly set out from the onset.”

 

News

…I won’t speak until White Paper is released –Adegboruwa, SAN

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria ,SAN, Mr. Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, disclosed that he won’t speak on the Federal Government’s reaction to the leaked report of Lagos Judicial Panel until a White Paper is released by the Lagos State Government. The silk said: “I don’t want to talk on that issue again until the […]
News

Integrity, competence must drive S’East’s quest for presidency – Town Union Presidents

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, ENUGU

Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU) has declared total support for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023. The group, however, insisted that Ndigbo must allow consideration for integrity, competence and credibility to guide the choice of those they want to put forward for the consideration by other Nigerians.   The Town Union […]
News

Zoning: PDP has committed political suicide – Ohanaeze

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi and Kenneth Ofoma

Igbo apex socio-cultural organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo has frowned on the position of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on zoning, describing it as “political hara-kiri (suicide)”. The President-General, Prof. George Obiozor, made the assertion while reacting to the recommendation of the main opposition party’s zoning committee for the 2023 presidential ticket to be thrown open to […]

