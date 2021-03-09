News

Okowa to new Council chairmen: Hit ground running

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA Comment(0)

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday charged newly elected local government chairmen to shun the bandwagon of abandoning projects that were started by them or their predecessors in office. Also, the governor warned them against overseeing the council areas from distant states or countries.

 

He ordered them to hit the ground running by formulating people-oriented policies to impact on the well-being of their constituents. At their swearing in yesterday in Asaba, Governor Okowa said the landslide victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday, March 6, local government elections in the state was a demonstration of the supremacy of the party in the state.

 

He urged the newly elected chairmen to work to justify the mandate they were given. He said: “We will not permit a situation whereby a chairman will be living outside his local government council headquarters.

 

Do not abandon the projects that were started by your predecessors. Instead, you can fine-tune such projects to suit your taste. Come up with ways to improve internally- generated revenue (IGR) without bothering your people.”

 

He emphasised the need for security as a means of propagating development and mandated them to take urgent decisions to resolve recent intracommunal crisis rocking some council areas in the state. Chairman of Ndokwa- East, Mr. Ameachi Joan, told the governor that they would not betray the confidence reposed in them.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

