Okowa to NPC: Don’t politicize 2023 Census

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has urged the National Population Commission (NPC) to ensure that the April 2023 census is “devoid of politics”. Okowa, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, gave the advice during the Commission’s stakeholders, summit, tagged, ‘Getting People Involved’, organised in partnership with the state government in Asaba yesterday. The Federal Commissioner representing the state in the NPC Chief Richard Odibo; the state Director Lotobi Okonkwo; traditional rulers, leaders of faith-based organisations, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), council chairmen, youth groups and legislators were present at the event.

The governor said: “The 2023 census should be devoid of politics. It should reflect the true data of the entire populace as geo-fenced by the commission. This is the only way the country can get vital information to address the current economic quagmire.”

He said despite Nigeria’s high-ranking position on the global demographic map, its population censuses have been conducted irregularly and at intervals, longer than the United Nations recommended period of 10 years. Nigeria last held her census 16 years ago. However, Odibo said vital statistics of the entire populace, ranging from demographic information, social, economic value as well as fertility and mortality rate of citizens and migrants of the country, would be collected and analysed to provide invaluable insights into the living condition of the people of Nigeria.

