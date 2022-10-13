Okowa to NPC: Don’t politicize 2023 Census

*Commission allays rural, riverine dwellers fears

The National Population Commission (NPC) has said the deployment of digital technology for the April 2023 census has allayed the fears of disenfranchisement by rural and coastal dwellers in Nigeria.

This came as the Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa charged the Commission to shun any form of political distractions during the exercise.

The Commission maintained that since the first and second pre-test, trial Census and the ongoing Post-Trial Census of the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) have been successful, accurate and reliable data of the persons in the country would be provided without any colouration.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, during the Commission’s stakeholders summit, tagged: ‘Getting People Involved’, in partnership with the Delta State Government in Asaba Thursday tasked the Federal Commissioner, representing Delta State in the Commission, Chief Richard Odibo, the state Director, Mr Lotobi Patrick Okonkwo, array of traditional rulers, leaders of faith-based organisations, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), council chairmen, youth groups and legislators, to be patriotic in the discharge of the exercise.

He said despite Nigeria’s high-ranking position on the global demographic map, its population censuses have been conducted irregularly and at intervals, longer than the United Nations recommended period of 10 years.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...