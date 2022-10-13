News

Okowa to NPC: Don’t politicize 2023 Census

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, Asaba Comment(0)

*Commission allays rural, riverine dwellers fears

The National Population Commission (NPC) has said the deployment of digital technology for the April 2023 census has allayed the fears of disenfranchisement by rural and coastal dwellers in Nigeria.

This came as the Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa charged the Commission to shun any form of political distractions during the exercise.

The Commission maintained that since the first and second pre-test, trial Census and the ongoing Post-Trial Census of the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) have been successful, accurate and reliable data of the persons in the country would be provided without any colouration.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, during the Commission’s stakeholders summit, tagged: ‘Getting People Involved’, in partnership with the Delta State Government in Asaba Thursday tasked the Federal Commissioner, representing Delta State in the Commission, Chief Richard Odibo, the state Director, Mr Lotobi Patrick Okonkwo, array of traditional rulers, leaders of faith-based organisations, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), council chairmen, youth groups and legislators, to be patriotic in the discharge of the exercise.

He said despite Nigeria’s high-ranking position on the global demographic map, its population censuses have been conducted irregularly and at intervals, longer than the United Nations recommended period of 10 years.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari postpones medical trip to London

Posted on Author Reporter

  The medical follow-up trip of President Muhammadu Buhari to United Kingdom earlier scheduled for today, Friday, June 25, has been postponed. No reason was given for the postponement. However, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement Friday said “a new date will be announced in due course”. […]
News

We’ll attend to needs of fallen heroes, heroines – Makinde

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday promised the people that his administration will continue to attend to the needs of all fallen heroes and heroines in the state, while taking care of maimed soldiers, children, widows and their dependents. The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, stated this at the launching […]
News

CRYPTO TRADERS ARE NOT FRAUDSTERS- PASSY

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Offor Paschal Chineme popularly known as Passy who was born on the 28 July 2000 and also the CEO of Passyxchange. An e-commerce company that deals with buying crypto currency and giftcards in an interview stated his displeasure to the fact that most people think crypto traders are fraudsters “I have never cheated anyone home […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica