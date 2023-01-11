Okowa To Obi: Utomi, others lying to derail Nigeria’s democracy

The Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr Peter Obi to caution Pat Utomi and others for their utterances. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate criticised Utomi and other LP leaders for allegedly lying against his administration over the campaign venue for their party in the state despite being granted waivers to use the Oshimili Arcade. The Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu said this in Asaba yesterday.

The Atiku-Okowa Campaign Organisation spokesman said: “A Labour Party campaign agent, one Jerry Ajufo,called on the phone on Sunday to apply for the venue to be used on Monday. We used our democratic credentials to declare the venue open with the Oshimili South Local Government council. “Against the existing laws, we granted them waivers for levy, application letter and others. For Utomi, a whole Professor, to have gone on air to lie to Nigerians is an abuse of his character and his academic profile.” The governor’s Chief Press Ifeajika said if Okowa could permit the All Progressives Congress (APC) to use the Warri Stadium to campaign without hindrance, “what is Labour Party? Utomi is an alien in Delta politics. He does not know his ward. We thought it was APC that used to lie, surprisingly.

The Labour Party has joined the train. This was Utomi who lost his presidential bid by not knowing the venue for the primary election of APC in 2019, and lost all woefully.” Aniagwu said instead for Utomi to use his professorial acumen to officially commend Governor Okowa and tell others state governors to emulate his kind of politics, he was gallivanting round the country to derail Nigeria’s democracy by spreading falsehood.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...