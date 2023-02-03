Okowa to Omo- Agege: Bury your guber ambition, you can’t win

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has called on the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, to accept defeat ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in the state, before it is too late. The governor maintained that there was no amount of insult the Deputy Senate President would throw at him that would prevent the PDP governorship candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, from defeating him. He said since APC has no blueprint for the development of the state, Omo-Agege has resulted in campaigns of calumny about the N100 billion discounted bridging finance and the debts profile allegation against the N20 billion for the upcoming floating gas project in the oil city Warri.
Related Articles
Be selfless, sensitive to needs of Nigerians Kaigama tells politicians
The Archbishop Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has urged politicians to imbibe the attitude of selflessness and be sensitive to the sufferings and needs of Nigerians. In his Homily delivered at Sacred Heart Parish, Airport on Sunday in Abuja, he stressed the urgency of having leaders wake up to their primary responsibilities […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
WAEC: We never withheld results of Rivers’ candidates
The management of the examination body, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), yesterday said that the Council did not withhold results of candidates from Rivers State over alleged indebtedness of the state government to the Council, saying that the results were released along those of other candidates in the country. The examination body made the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Atiku: PDP mulls mini-convention to realign NWC positions
There are strong indications that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may convene a Mini National Convention to realign the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) positions between the North and South, following the emergence of former Vice- President Atiku Abubakar as its candidate for the 2023 presidential election. Atiku, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)