Okowa to Omo- Agege: Bury your guber ambition, you can’t win

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has called on the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, to accept defeat ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in the state, before it is too late. The governor maintained that there was no amount of insult the Deputy Senate President would throw at him that would prevent the PDP governorship candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, from defeating him. He said since APC has no blueprint for the development of the state, Omo-Agege has resulted in campaigns of calumny about the N100 billion discounted bridging finance and the debts profile allegation against the N20 billion for the upcoming floating gas project in the oil city Warri.

 

