Okowa To Omo-Agege: Lies can’t catapult you to succeed me

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s governorship election, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, to stay on the path of truth in his bid to succeed him. Deputy Senate President Omo-Agegehadclaimed that Okowa has been parading the road projects of the Niger DeltaDevelopmentCommission (NDDC) and governing the state on borrowing in the past seven years. But the Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, supported by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Olise Ifeajika, in Asaba yesterday slammed Omo-Agege for his comments.

Aniagwu told the legislator to prevail on the Federal Government to stop flooding and tackle insecurity instead of seeking cheap popularity. He said: “We challenge Omo-Agegetomentionaonekilometreroadhehasdoneor attracted to Delta State. He is too placed in a distinguished position to be progressing in error. Hecannotbetellinglies and think this will catapult him to Government House in 2023.

“This is a man that has not been interfacing with his people. If not, heshouldknow thatImoderoad and Emevor- Olorogun link road, among others, were constructed by us.” Aniagwu said the APC government hadplungedthe countryintoeconomic crisis, with huge debtsawaiting generations yet unborn. He hailed ex-militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo for helping to check oil theft. The commissioner said: “The discoveries regarding oilthefthavejustifiedourearlier position that the Federal Government should involve the locals in the job because they have a robust knowledge of the waterways in the region.”

 

