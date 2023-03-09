News

Okowa To Omo-Agege: We didn’t sell Delta Liaison Office

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has denied the allegation by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, accusing him of selling off the state’s liaison office in Lagos State for political gains. The governor said there was no amount of aspersions that Omo-Agege would cast on him that would stop the PDP governorship candidate in the state from not defeating him in the Saturday’s gubernatorial contest.

He said the Liaison House was not in the best shape; hence it was given out to a developer after feasibility study was carried out for restructured renovation work to accommodate a 21-storey building which was not approved by the Lagos State government, owing to the cases of incessant collapse buildings in the state.

He said Omo-Agege, who had plotted to use the federal might to militarise the entire 25 local government areas of the state for the Saturday elections, lacks the electoral value and political credentials to withstand his democratic service delivery. The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu in Asaba, the state capital, yesterday called on the security agencies not to submit to his political naiveties. He said: “PDP is not ready to kick out electoral democracy in Delta State. To cast a vote for Omo- Agege’s APC will be a disaster in the Government House. A vote for PDP in Delta State is a vote for more than deploying the service of your tongue for casting aspersions.”

Our Reporters

