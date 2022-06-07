Okowa to Omo-Agege: You goofed over N700bn Delta treasury looting

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has taken exception to the N700 billion allegation made by the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, which he accused the governor of squandering in the past seven years of his administration. Omo-Agege, who has clinched the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for 2023 has since served quit notice on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and engaged the governor in political horse trading on issues of good governance. He said the governor failed to deliver on any people- oriented project since he assumed office in 2015. But speaking in Asaba yesterday, the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who catalogued the governor’s achievements to include the recently inaugurated state’s secretariat and several thousands of roads construction, said Omo-Agege lacked simple knowledge of mathematical calculations. He wondered why he does not know that his calculations fell short of what has actually accrued to the state in the last seven years. He said: “We expect him as a member of the National Assembly to be able to do some calculations to know that what we have received was over three trillion. We wonder whether such a person is capable of governing a state. As a government we will continue to put our people first through prudent spending.” He said for political gains, detractors have started recruiting people of easy virtues to oil their propaganda machine of pull-him-down syndrome. He said since the governor has carved a niche for himself in state and national politics by his unblemished profile, he is eminently qualified to be the vice president. “If there is anybody that would block Okowa from the vice presidential slot, it should be God. He has never spoken ill of anyone, especially his leaders,” he added. He lamented that the opposition was blind to see that Governor Okowa’s photo or names did not appear on any ballot paper for 2023.

