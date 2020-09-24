Okowa to resident doctors: Seek alternative means to strike

Medical and Resident doctors in the country have been advised by Delta Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, to always explore other means of seeking government’s attention to their demands and grievances instead of embarking on industrial actions. Okowa gave the advice yesterday when the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) led by the First Vice President, Dr. Julian Ojebo visited him at the Government House, Asaba.

The governor stated that doctors’ groups were not like other trade unions and must, therefore, exercise restraint in embarking on strikes “because when doctors go on strike, the lives of people are in danger.” The governor, who also reminded the doctors that in the medical profession, they put the patients first before their personal interests, urged them to seek alternative ways to mount pressure on the government to meet their demands. Okowa noted: “I know that recently there have been several issues between NARD and the Federal Government.

I want to plead that we get things done through dialogue because many times we find ourselves in a situation where there is a frustration, like other unions to go on strike, but certainly there is a difference between doctors going on strike and other unions embarking on strike.

“When doctors go on strike lives are lost and they can’t be retrieved back after the strike is called off. Let us find a way to mount pressure on the government to attend to our issues rather than going on strikes at all provocations.” Okowa pointed out that the greatest impact of strikes was borne by the poor ones in the society, saying: “I will like to appeal to resident doctors to always think more about the patients because in this our profession we think about the patients first even before ourselves, and to that extent, there must be caution in whatever we do because there could be repercussions in every action we take.”

