Okowa to SSG: Shun complacency, dereliction of duty

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday tasked the newly appointed Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Patrick Ukah and other political appointees in the state to shun complacency, negligence and dereliction of duty to complete his ‘Stronger Delta’ mantra of his administration.

 

The governor, who harped on dedication to duty, said this while swearing in Ukah and some Special Advisers in Asaba, the state capital.

 

Ukah, who served as Commissioner for Information in the state between 2015 and 2019, was elevated to the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, and now as the SSG by the governor.

 

The governor, however, warned the appointees against abandoning their duties for the antics of 2023 politics, warning that to be obsessed with 2023 politics could make them loose track of the mandate of their duties.

 

He said politics would be played, but they should endeavour to stick to their responsibilities and have a firm grip of the job at hand.

 

Okowa said: “At the end of this tenure, we shall all have reason to celebrate the legacy of a Stronger Delta, standing on the tripod of prosperity, peace and progress

