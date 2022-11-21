News Top Stories

Okowa To Tinubu: Delta not for sale for ATM politics like Lagos

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, ASABA Comment(0)

The Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has taken the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to the cleaners for campaigning against him in the state that his administration woefully failed in developmental strides.

The governor categorically told Tinubu, supported by the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo- Agege, who is the 2023 governorship candidate of the party, and their sympathisers that the oil-rich state will not be on the league of vassal states on his Automatic Transmitting Machine (ATM) by next year.

He said the plot for territorial expansion to use Omo-Agege through campaigns of calumny and the pull-him-down syndrome to penetrate and enlist the state to the political colonization of Lagos and its adjoining states, has been exposed. He said Tinubu harped on the oil revolution and revamping of ports because he had colonised the two lucrative sectors in Lagos for decades.

Tinubu, who flagged off campaigned in the state two days ago alleged lack of development in the state since the advent of democracy in 1999 and promised to use Omo-Agege as governor by 2023 to declare a state of emergency on the dead port and revolution on oil and gas sector in the state.

The presidential candidate said the state had remained backward because successive PDP administrations in the state were lacking in bold ideas of economic transformation.

But the Commissioner for Information and Atiku- Okowa Presidential Joint Ticket Campaign Spokesman, Mr Charles Aniagwu, in a throw-back challenge over the outburst in Asaba yesterday said Tinubu was actually in Delta but wallowing in the imaginary castle of Lagos State.

He said Tinubu, who has been scheming to add some South South states, especially Delta, to his tributaries, have no moral justification to criticise the state government until his controversial background and the crossfire surrounding his character, were made whole.

 






