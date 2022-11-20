News

Okowa To Tinubu: Delta not for sale for ATM politics like Lagos

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, Asaba Comment(0)

The Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has taken the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to the cleaners for campaigning against him in the state that his administration woefully failed in developmental strides.

The governor categorically told Tinubu, supported by the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, who is the 2023 governorship candidate of the party, and their sympathisers that the oil-rich state will not be on the league of vassal states on his Automatic Transmitting Machine (ATM) by next year.

He said the plot for territorial expansion to use Omo-Agege through campaigns of calumny and the pull-him-down syndrome to penetrate and enlist the state to the political colonisation of Lagos and its adjoining states, has been exposed.

He said Tinubu harped on the oil revolution and revamping of ports because he had colonised the two lucrative sectors in Lagos for decades.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

