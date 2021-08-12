News

Okowa to youths: Acquire skills to fight, regain freedom from poverty

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday charged youths in the state to leverage on the various skills acquisition and entrepreneurial development programmes of his administration to extricate themselves from the economic quagmire facing the country.

The governor, who made the call while declaring open the maiden annual retreat of the youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aniocha North Local Government Area at Issele-Uku, said his administration deliberately decided to equip youths with skills to become entrepreneurs in order to be able to face the challenges of the contemporary and competitive global economy.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who was also supported by the Commissioner for Youths Development, Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, however, hinted that the issues concerning youth unemployment were very central to the heart of his administration. Okowa said the strategic wealth creation, which is targeted at creating employment for the youths, was the best way to fight poverty by creating employment for ablebodied youths. He said: “Our administration believes that the youths are the leaders of today and not tomorrow.”

