News Top Stories

Okowa To Youths: Fill Delta’s Army recruitment quota

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, ASABA Comment(0)

Delta State Governor ,Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged vibrant and strong Delta youths to apply and be recruited into the Nigerian Army. The governor said their admission would be a thing of joy to the state to see many of them serving Nigeria in that capacity.

He pledged to assist the Army Headquarters Delegation on Recruitment, led by Major General Mohammed Jalo, who visited him in Asaba to sensitize youths of the state’s origin on the need for 84 regular recruit intakes for trades and non-tradesmen and women into the Nigerian Army.

Okowa, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, said the state government would try as much as possible to use the Ministry of Youths Development to carry out a one-on-one-talk with the youths on the importance of joining the Army.

He said he had directed that a stakeholders meeting be put up for top officers to talk to the youths and assured the team that there would be a positive change from Delta, in the next recruitment exercise.

He thanked the Chief of Army Staff for sending the delegation saying it would be taken seriously. Jalo said they were in Asaba to intimate the state government of the recruitment exercise, saying it was a constitutional responsibility for every state to have its quota in the recruitment exercise.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NJC begins action on petition of judicial partiality against Justice Osiagor

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has said that action is being taken concerning the petition brought by Civil Society Coalition for Judicial Reforms against Hon. Justice Emeka Osiagor of the Federal High Court, Umuahia Judicial Division, Abia State. The group had dragged Justice Osiagor before the NJC over allegations of bias in the case with […]
Editorial Top Stories

Time to adopt fresh approach to tackling insecurity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria cannot go on like this for another few years, not to talk of two more decades. The consequences would be too dire for the country. The President must act as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces by ensuring that the security challenges are tackled proactively. The immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur […]
News

Brace for space-related legal battles, Agbakoba tells lawyers

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A former President of the Nigerian BarAssociation (NBA), Chief Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has urged lawyers to brace for space-related legal battles in the years ahead. Agbakoba, who made the callyesterdayduringtheinaugural press conference of the SpaceLawandArbitrationAssociation of Nigeria (SLAA), anassociationof lawyerswith aninterestinspacelawandrelated fields, said the Nigerian legal system will soon have to deal with litigation in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica