Okowa To Youths: Fill Delta’s army recruitment quota

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, Asaba Comment(0)

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has urged vibrant and strong Delta youths to apply and be recruited to the Nigerian Army.

The governor said their admission would be a thing of joy to the state to see many of them serving Nigeria in that capacity.

He pledged to assist the Army Headquarters Delegation on Recruitment, led by Major General Mohammed Jalo, who visited him in Asaba to sensitize youths of the state’s origin on the need for 84 regular recruit intakes for trades and non-tradesmen and women into the Nigerian Army.

Okowa, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, said the state government would try as much as possible to use the Ministry of Youths Development to carry out a one-on-one-talk with the youths on the importance of joining the Army.

He said he had directed that a stakeholders meeting be put up for top officers to talk to the youths and assured the team that there would be a positive change from Delta, in the next recruitment exercise.

He thanked the Chief of Army Staff for sending the delegation saying it would be taken seriously.

Jalo said they were in Asaba to intimate the state government of the recruitment exercise, saying it was a constitutional responsibility for every state to have its quota in the recruitment exercise.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

