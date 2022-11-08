Okowa tongue-lashes Omo-Agege, pays N5bn retirees pensions

The Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has ordered the immediate release of N5 billion to offset the pension arrears to retirees in the state.

This was as the governor also tongue-lashed the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, who is the 2023 governorship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, whom he said was financing and plotting again with retirees across the 25 local government areas of the state to protest and make the state ungovernable.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba Tuesday, said instead for Omo-Agege to concentrate on an issue-based campaign over his 2023 gubernatorial bid, he consistently engaged the governor’s giant strides in campaigns of calumny and breaching the prevailing peace in the state.

He wondered why a person of his calibre would be renting touts to join retired workers of local government that are not state government workers to be running the governor down.

He said because the governor, who has always been augmenting council allocations, understands that pensioners, whether state or local government, served the state, has released N2.5 billion for the payment of pension arrears for state pensioners and another N2.5 billion grant to their counterpart at local government pensions bureau.

