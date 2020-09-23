News

Okowa uplifts entrepreneurial, skill training for 450 girl-child

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

ASABA

 

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has affirmed the commitment of his administration to the sustainable empowerment of women and the girl-child to engender the uplifting of family growth.

 

The governor said 25 years after the Beijing Declaration, the girl-child was still grappling with issues of gender discrimination, crushing poverty, early/ forced marriage, identity crisis, social and parental pressure, poor life skills (communication, decision making, goal setting) and low self-esteem.

 

Declaring a three-day Girls Entrepreneurship and Skills Training (GEST) programme for 450 girls open in Asaba, the governor, supported by his wife, Edith Okowa, Speaker of Delta House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Girl-Child Empowerment, Mrs Marilyn Okowa- Daramola, explained that girl-child empowerment was the process of uplifting the economic and social status of a responsible family and societal growth. He urged the beneficiaries to demonstrate willingness to learn and imbibe the virtues of diligence and honesty, saying that it would help them  to realise their dreams.

 

He said: “Entrepreneurship development is at the core of our Stronger Delta Agenda. From the onset of our S.M.A.R.T, now Stronger Delta Agenda, we set out to unlock and unleash youth entrepreneurship through skills acquisition programmes that will guarantee resource control by our youths with vocational skills, attitudes and tools to become self-employed and employers of labour.”

 

He explained that the design and implementation of the job creation programme; trainee-centred, service-oriented and resultsbased, hence the strategy was to turn unemployed youths into entrepreneurs, leaders and managers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

2023: Secondus, Umahi seek e-voting as panacea for rigging, violence

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus and the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday called for adoption of electronic voting system in future elections in the country. Secondus and Umahi argued that adoption of e-voting would end desperation, political violence and rigging in elections. The two party leaders spoke […]
News

JUST IN: Russian opposition politician, Navalny, put on Germany-bound plane

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russian opposition politician, Alexei Navalny has been put on a plane set to take him to Germany, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter on Saturday. Gravely ill Kremlin critic Navalny, who is in a coma after drinking what his allies believe was poisoned tea, was meant to be airlifted to Germany to receive […]
News

NTA under fire in Senate over 11yrs unprofitability

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), came underintenseattacksin the Senate yesterday, over unsatisfactory submissions on operationalandrevenuedrive of the nation’s media outfit.   The NTA Director-General, YakubuIbnMohammed, was particularly taken up on the joint venture of the television station with Startimes for the past 11 years without declaring a single profit.   The DG had appeared before […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: