Okowa uplifts entrepreneurial, skill training for 450 girl-child

ASABA

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has affirmed the commitment of his administration to the sustainable empowerment of women and the girl-child to engender the uplifting of family growth.

The governor said 25 years after the Beijing Declaration, the girl-child was still grappling with issues of gender discrimination, crushing poverty, early/ forced marriage, identity crisis, social and parental pressure, poor life skills (communication, decision making, goal setting) and low self-esteem.

Declaring a three-day Girls Entrepreneurship and Skills Training (GEST) programme for 450 girls open in Asaba, the governor, supported by his wife, Edith Okowa, Speaker of Delta House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Girl-Child Empowerment, Mrs Marilyn Okowa- Daramola, explained that girl-child empowerment was the process of uplifting the economic and social status of a responsible family and societal growth. He urged the beneficiaries to demonstrate willingness to learn and imbibe the virtues of diligence and honesty, saying that it would help them to realise their dreams.

He said: “Entrepreneurship development is at the core of our Stronger Delta Agenda. From the onset of our S.M.A.R.T, now Stronger Delta Agenda, we set out to unlock and unleash youth entrepreneurship through skills acquisition programmes that will guarantee resource control by our youths with vocational skills, attitudes and tools to become self-employed and employers of labour.”

He explained that the design and implementation of the job creation programme; trainee-centred, service-oriented and resultsbased, hence the strategy was to turn unemployed youths into entrepreneurs, leaders and managers.

