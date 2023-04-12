News

Okowa urges completion of Asaba-Ughelli-Warri dualised road

Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has given ultimatum to en- sure that Section C(2) of the Asaba-Ughelli-Warri road dualisation project is completed within the lifespan of his administration.

The Section ran through the popular Koka Junction in Asaba, where the newly inaugurated Flyover Interchange on Asaba-Onitsha Express- way to Ogwashi-Uku Junction in Aniocha South council area, to Kwale in Ndokwa axis of the state.

The governor inherited the uncompleted project from the defunct administration of former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan. The Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Charles Aniagwu, supported by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olise Ifeajika after the state’s executive council meeting in Asaba yesterday said the Governor acknowleged that the enormous work that had been executed on the road. He said the remaining part of the project would be completed by the in- coming administration.

