News

Okowa urges improved condition of service for healthcare personnel

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Delta State Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, called for improved condition of service for healthcare professionals so as to discourage their migration from the country in search of greener pastures. Okowa made the call when he received members of the Committee of Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of Federal Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria led by Prof. Abubakar Auwal, who visited him at Government House, Asaba.

He lamented the exodus of medical doctors and nurses from the country in search of greener pastures, and said that healthcare providers should be provided with facilities to enable them discharge their proffessional duties as a way of halting brain drain in the country. According to him, the federal and sub-national governments should do the needful by prioritising healthcare delivery through deliberate policy framework that would enable the country to retain its healthcare professionals.

T he governor said federal and state governments should place high premium on the healthcare needs of the masses, their education and welfare scheme as a veritable means of enhancing their living standard. “Every visionary government must take proactive steps aimed at providing qualitative and affordable healthcare delivery system that will take care of the vulnerable segment of the society.

“I am glad that you have a strong committee, especially in the current times that we are in with lots of issues in our nation. “I believe that your work is not easy and you realise the challenges we face in medical institutions. “So, I believe that when you continue to sit together, you will be able to proffer solutions to issues, share ideas as to what to do to help this country at this time when it appears that things are going wrong in every facet.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

S’Arabia urges compliance as COVID-19 cases rise again

Posted on Author Reporter

  Saudi Arabia’s health minister said on Sunday that complacency around coronavirus restrictions had led to a notable increase in daily cases in the kingdom. Saudi Arabia recorded 270 new infections on Saturday, 105 of them in the capital Riyadh, reports Reuters. The kingdom, the largest among the six Gulf Arab states, has recorded more […]
News

Strike: Cattle, food dealers allege harassment, intimidation by Army

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Five days into withdrawal of services, the Amalgamated Union of Food Stuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN), has accused the Nigerian Army of intimidating, harassing and maltreating some of its members in some states.   It would be recalled that the cattle and food merchants had in protest to alleged extortion from interstate agencies, […]
News Top Stories

2023: Allow me choose my successor, Buhari tells APC govs

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

Ahead of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari has pleaded with the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), the umbrella body of governors elected on the party’s platform, to support him in choosing his successor at the primary election slated for 6-8 June, 2022.     Buhari made this plea yesterday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica