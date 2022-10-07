Okowa urges improved condition of service for healthcare personnel

Delta State Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, called for improved condition of service for healthcare professionals so as to discourage their migration from the country in search of greener pastures. Okowa made the call when he received members of the Committee of Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of Federal Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria led by Prof. Abubakar Auwal, who visited him at Government House, Asaba.

He lamented the exodus of medical doctors and nurses from the country in search of greener pastures, and said that healthcare providers should be provided with facilities to enable them discharge their proffessional duties as a way of halting brain drain in the country. According to him, the federal and sub-national governments should do the needful by prioritising healthcare delivery through deliberate policy framework that would enable the country to retain its healthcare professionals.

T he governor said federal and state governments should place high premium on the healthcare needs of the masses, their education and welfare scheme as a veritable means of enhancing their living standard. “Every visionary government must take proactive steps aimed at providing qualitative and affordable healthcare delivery system that will take care of the vulnerable segment of the society.

“I am glad that you have a strong committee, especially in the current times that we are in with lots of issues in our nation. “I believe that your work is not easy and you realise the challenges we face in medical institutions. “So, I believe that when you continue to sit together, you will be able to proffer solutions to issues, share ideas as to what to do to help this country at this time when it appears that things are going wrong in every facet.

