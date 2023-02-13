News

Okowa visits families of killed security aides, promises support

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has commiserated with the families of his three security aides killed by gunmen in Anambra State on Friday. The police officers were reportedly ambushed by their assailants along Ihiala-Orlu road on their way to Umuahia for the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP’s) presidential rally and gunned them down. Okowa, who is the vice presidential candidate of the party, said in Agbor yesterday, that Inspectors Lucky Aleh, Celestine Nwadiokwu and Jude Obuh attached to the Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit at Government House died in active service.

The governor, who met with their children and widows in Agbor-Obi and Orogodo-Agbor in the Ika South Local Government Area and in Owa-Ekei in the Ika North-East LGA, lamented the death of their breadwinners. He said: “Count on me; the state government will continue to identify with you in this trying time. We share in your pains.” Okowa decried the security situation in Nigeria, promising that the PDP will change the story if elected. Among those with the governor were the representatives of Ika South in the House of Assembly, Festus Okoh and his Ika North East counterpart, Anthony Elekeokwuri as well as the Commissioner for Works, Noel Omodon and the Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu.

 

Our Reporters

