Okowa: We’ll partner youths to improve governance

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to partner youths in the state to improve on governance and its structures. The governor made this known when the Delta Caucus in the House of Representatives, led by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, paid him a solidarity visit yesterday, at Government House, Asaba.

He thanked the lawmakers for the visit and for always identifying with the state government and the people in difficult times, recalling that the caucus took similar step two times during the critical period of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. He said the government would ensure that regular communication with the youth existed to prevent misinformation which could lead to further break down of law and order. Okowa appealed to the youth to continue to assist the government and security agencies to ensure that criminal elements in the society were not allowed to succeed in their acts. He said that the state had, after COVID-19 challenges, been contending with issues associated with flooding in some areas before the #End- SARS protests set in.

The governor said that the protests were peaceful and that the state government gave a voice to it because it believed that the youth who set out to conduct the protest had a reason and their voice needed to be listened to.

“Here in Delta State, we notice on Tuesday, that there were infiltrations from outside the state into the #EndSARS protesters and we did draw the attention of their influencers to watch very closely, because their protest was gradually being hijacked.

