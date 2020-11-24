Okowa: We’re committed to high standard customary law process

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday reaffirmed that his administration would continue to strengthen the processes and structures that would enhance quality standards in customary law processes in the state.

Okowa gave the assurance in Asaba, the state capital, while swearing in Justice Patience Elumeze as Acting President of the Customary Court of Appeal of the state.

This was as he also noted that his administration would also continue to promote the growth and development of native laws and customs in the state.

Okowa, who, however, added that the government would leave no stone unturned in improving the welfare and working conditions of the Bench and staff in the customary court system, reiterated that by virtue of Section 6 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) from which the Nigerian judiciary derived its powers to administer justice, District and Area Customary Courts are better suited to deliver justice at the grassroots without being bogged down by the technicalities of the common law.

The governor further disclosed that District and Area Customary Courts were well positioned to deal with matters involving land disputes, marriage, succession, inheritance, guardianship, and custody of children in rural communities, pointing out that their roles in the justice system were strategic.

According to him, it is imperative that those charged with the responsibility of running the customary court system are men and women of good character and standing in the society, and therefore would ensure that justice is not only served but also seen to be served

