News

Okowa: We’re committed to high standard customary law process

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday reaffirmed that his administration would continue to strengthen the processes and structures that would enhance quality standards in customary law processes in the state.

 

Okowa gave the assurance in Asaba, the state capital, while swearing in Justice Patience Elumeze as Acting President of the Customary Court of Appeal of the state.

 

This was as he also noted that his administration would also continue to promote the growth and development of native laws and customs in the state.

 

Okowa, who, however, added that the government would leave no stone unturned in improving the welfare and working conditions of the Bench and staff in the customary court system, reiterated that by virtue of Section 6 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) from which the Nigerian judiciary derived its powers to administer justice, District and Area Customary Courts are better suited to deliver justice at the grassroots without being bogged down by the technicalities of the common law.

 

The governor further disclosed that District and Area Customary Courts were well positioned to deal with matters involving land disputes, marriage, succession, inheritance, guardianship, and custody of children in rural communities, pointing out that their roles in the justice system were strategic.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

According to him, it is imperative that those charged with the responsibility of running the customary court system are men and women of good character and standing in the society, and therefore would ensure that justice is not only served but also seen to be served

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kwara gov presents staffs of office to new monarchs

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday said traditional institutions are great enablers of cohesion, peace and socioeconomic and political development in any society.   The governor spoke in Ilorin while presenting staff of office to two traditional rulers in the state, the Olupako of Share, Oba Haruna Olawale Suleiman and the Olusin of Ijara-Isin, Oba […]
News

Constitution Review: Senate extends memoranda submission to Sept 18

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate has extended by nine days, submissions of memoranda from various interest groups in Nigeria to the Senate Committee on Constitution Review. Closure for submissions was earlier scheduled for Tuesday this week. The extension of the date was due to enormous pressure mounted by various interest groups through telephone calls and physical contacts with […]
News

Gyang to El-Rufai: End southern Kaduna killings

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Istifanus Gyang, yesterday called on Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to bring to an end the ongoing killings in the southern part of the state Gyang while speaking with journalists in Jos, said the madness in southern Kaduna must be stopped and the perpetrators brought to book. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: