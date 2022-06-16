News

Okowa: Why Delta accessed CBN’s N25bn oil palm loan

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Delta State Government has justified why it accessed the N25 billion Oil Palm Development Initiative (CBNOPDI) loan to revamp its oil palm industries and make the state a foreign exchange earner. Since November 2018, the state was actively involved in the participation implementation of the initiative. The Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Economic Matters, Hon Kingsley Emu, supported by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu in Asaba yesterday said it was develop the 1,400,000 hectares of new oil palm plantations across the plantation belt of the states within five years. He besides that the gesture would complement putting Nigeria back to its prime position as a major global oil palm producer, the state would bridge the supply gap of over 500,000 Metric Tonnes per annum.

 

Our Reporters

