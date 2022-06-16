Okowa: Why Delta accessed CBN’s N25bn oil palm loan

Delta State Government has justified why it accessed the N25 billion Oil Palm Development Initiative (CBNOPDI) loan to revamp its oil palm industries and make the state a foreign exchange earner. Since November 2018, the state was actively involved in the participation implementation of the initiative. The Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Economic Matters, Hon Kingsley Emu, supported by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu in Asaba yesterday said it was develop the 1,400,000 hectares of new oil palm plantations across the plantation belt of the states within five years. He besides that the gesture would complement putting Nigeria back to its prime position as a major global oil palm producer, the state would bridge the supply gap of over 500,000 Metric Tonnes per annum.
Related Articles
Court throws out Abdulrasheed Maina’s adjournment plea
A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, rejected another request by Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), for an adjournment to prepare for his defence. Justice Okon Abang, in a ruling, said though the decision to grant the application was at the court’s discretion, such a plea […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Medical lab scientists protest exclusion in COVID-19 hazard allowances
The National Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists has decried their exclusion in the on-going negotiation by the Federal Government with critical players in the health sector for an upward review of COVID-19 hazard allowances. National President of the association, Prof. James Damen, made this known yesterday in Abuja, during the commemoration of the World Biomedical […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ondo poll: You don’t change a winning team, Oyetola tells voters
.Rallies Osun indigenes’ support for Akeredolu Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State on Saturday urged the people of Ondo State to ensure they re-elect Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in next month’s governorship election, declaring that “you don’t change a winning team.” Oyetola, who led a strong delegation comprising his Deputy, Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)