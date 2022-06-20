News Top Stories

Okowa: Youth groups tackle Edwin Clark, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Youth groups and some students have frowned at the recent outburst of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) and others, over their recent outburst on Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for accepting the nomination to run for office of the Vice President under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2023 elections.

 

The leaders who described Okowa as a betrayer and a traitor, had also accused him of going against the agreement reached with governors and other stakeholders that power should be zoned to the south in 2023 elections

 

However, the youth groups, comprising of Nigerian Youth Union (NYU), Northern Youth Initiative for Good Governance (NYIGG), Southern Youth Forum (SYF), Oodua Youth Parliament, among several others, said rather than coming out in open to criticise Okowa’s decision, the leaders should have simply reached out to them personally to register their displeasure

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Tinubu: Aisha Buhari, voice of conscience in the Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

…acknowleges First Lady’s contributions to President’s victory in 2015 Firmer Lagos State governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has described the First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, as a voice of conscience, calling on the leadership to deliver better services to the nation. Tinubu said this Thursday in his […]
News Top Stories

PSC: A’Court nullifies Police Act 2020 provision, recruitment

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Court of Appeal has declared as unconstitutional and void the Police Act 2020, enacted in September this year, as it affects the constitutional mandate of the Police Service Commission (PSC). According to the commission, the appellate court held that the said provision of the Act was in conflict with paragraph 30 Part 1 of […]
News

COCSON clears IGP on alleged police training school construction 

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (COCSON), has said the alleged construction of a police training school by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu in his home town as reported by some online media, was false. This was contained in an open letter to the Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), signed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica