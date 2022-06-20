Okowa: Youth groups tackle Edwin Clark, others

Youth groups and some students have frowned at the recent outburst of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) and others, over their recent outburst on Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for accepting the nomination to run for office of the Vice President under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2023 elections.

The leaders who described Okowa as a betrayer and a traitor, had also accused him of going against the agreement reached with governors and other stakeholders that power should be zoned to the south in 2023 elections

However, the youth groups, comprising of Nigerian Youth Union (NYU), Northern Youth Initiative for Good Governance (NYIGG), Southern Youth Forum (SYF), Oodua Youth Parliament, among several others, said rather than coming out in open to criticise Okowa’s decision, the leaders should have simply reached out to them personally to register their displeasure

