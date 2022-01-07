Arts & Entertainments

Okowa’s aide slams James Brown’s father

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

An aide to the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has slammed Peter Obialor, father of the controversial crossdresser, James Brown. On Monday, Brown had taken to social media to celebrate his father’s birthday in a controversial post. He had also accompanied the post with loved-up photos of himself dressed as a female alongside his father to mark the occasion.

But the birthday post had elicited mixed reactions on social media, with many users faulting the crossdresser’s father for endorsing his son’s lifestyle. Weighing into the matter in a Facebook post, Success said only a man who has lost his values and responsibility will support a child who is a crossdresser. The governor’s aide added that the action displayed by Brown’s father is one of the problems facing Nigeria. “The father is one of the problems we are facing in this country. Cross dresser James Brown father’s act of allowing his son to dress this way and be behaving like a woman is abnormal,” he wrote.

“I was pissed up the moment I saw this picture. Today, we have a lot of irresponsible human beings causing calamity in our society as a result of home bringing. “Only a man who has lost his value and responsibility will allow his son to not just be a Cross dresser but take picture with him. “This is condemnable and we all must speak the truth. A responsible father will disown his son for acting this manner.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Amazon, Inkblot Studios sign historic deal to promote Nigerian movies

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Amazon Prime Video, the US-based streaming service, has signed a multiyear licensing deal with Inkblot Studios, the Nigerian production company, to distribute Nollywood movies to a global audience. With the deal, Prime Video will have exclusive and worldwide distribution rights for Inkblot’s slate of theatrical releases from 2022. The development makes it Amazon Prime Video’s […]
Arts & Entertainments

Girl who eats her hair gets surgery after 19-inch hair ball tears stomach lining

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A girl in the U.K identified as Rachel Mark, who lives with Rapunzel Syndrome, had to undergo stomach surgery to remove a 19-inch long hairball. Rapunzel Syndrome is a mental health condition that causes a person to compulsively consume their own hair, resulting in an intestinal blockage. In this teenager’s case, she suffered a tear […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lagos demands 5% tax on ‘all audio and visual contents’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board (LSFVCB) has issued a 30-day notice on content producers in Nigeria to duly register their contents with the body. The board Executive Secretary, Mr Bamidele Balogun, gave the notice while unveiling a platform by the Performing Musicians Employers Association (PMAN) and Lafrique Promedia, to track and generate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica