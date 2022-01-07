Okowa’s aide slams James Brown’s father

An aide to the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has slammed Peter Obialor, father of the controversial crossdresser, James Brown. On Monday, Brown had taken to social media to celebrate his father’s birthday in a controversial post. He had also accompanied the post with loved-up photos of himself dressed as a female alongside his father to mark the occasion.

But the birthday post had elicited mixed reactions on social media, with many users faulting the crossdresser’s father for endorsing his son’s lifestyle. Weighing into the matter in a Facebook post, Success said only a man who has lost his values and responsibility will support a child who is a crossdresser. The governor’s aide added that the action displayed by Brown’s father is one of the problems facing Nigeria. “The father is one of the problems we are facing in this country. Cross dresser James Brown father’s act of allowing his son to dress this way and be behaving like a woman is abnormal,” he wrote.

“I was pissed up the moment I saw this picture. Today, we have a lot of irresponsible human beings causing calamity in our society as a result of home bringing. “Only a man who has lost his value and responsibility will allow his son to not just be a Cross dresser but take picture with him. “This is condemnable and we all must speak the truth. A responsible father will disown his son for acting this manner.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...