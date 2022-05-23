Okowa’s daughter clinches Ika N’East ticket

The daughter of former governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, Orode, and some incumbent state lawmakers, yesterday, lost the primary elections of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Delta State House of Assembly. But the daughter of the incumbent Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Marilyn Okowa-Daramola, a lawyer, won the Ika North East constituency ticket. The ex-governor’s daughter who slugged it out with Mr Fred Martins for Warri North constituency ticket of the party scored seven as against 25 votes of her contender. Okpe constituency was a walk-over for the former Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye, who resigned but stepped down his governorship ambition for his kinsman – Speaker of the State Assembly, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori – to succeed Okowa in 2023. In Oshimili South, the former Commissioner for Humanitarian Services, Mrs Bridget Anyafulu, who resigned from the cabinet, grabbed the ticket from an incumbent lawmaker, Hon Shadrach Rapu. While Honourables Charles Emetulu, Emeka Nwaobi and Chukky Dandy Chukwunyem Okoh retained the tickets for Ndokwa West, Aniocha North and Ika South respectively, while Solomon Ighrakpata (Uvwie), Perkins Umukoro (Sapele), Prince Emeka Osamuta (Ndokwa East) also coasted to victory.

In Warri South West, Ukwuani, Isoko South I and II, Oshimili North – Emomotimi Dennis Guwor, Chukwudi Dafe, Bino Ohwede, Ferguson Onwo and Esenwa equally won their tickets even as Arthur Akpovwovwo (Ethiope East) won alongside his Ethiope West counterpart, Chris Onogba, a former Commissioner for BRACED (an acronym for Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa- Ibom, Cross River, Edo and Delta) Commission. For Warri South II, Poko Matthew Opuoru won just as Bernard Odior clinched Isoko North. Others who won are Jimmy Elijah Idiovwa (Ughelli North I), Onoriode Agofure (Ughelli North II), Brown Jite (Udu), Chief Isaac Anwuzia (Aniocha South), Emmanuel Sinebe (Patani), Festus Otuama (Ughelli South) and Asupa Forteta (Burutu North).

