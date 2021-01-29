Okowa’s father, majority leader, prince, die in Delta

Three prominent people have died in Delta State. They are Pa Arthur Okowa, the father of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; the Majority Leader of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Tim Owhefere; and Prince Emmanuel Ogbon.

Owhefere died about 11pm on Wednesday, news filtered into the streets of Asaba, the state capital in the early hours of yesterday that Pa Okowa had also died. Although the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, said such news would be confirmed at the appropriate time, the deaths have caused uneasy calm across the state.

The Isoko North constituency, which the lawmaker represented for over 14 years, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been thrown into mourning. Both Owhefere and Pa Okowa reportedly died at the Federal Medical Center (FMC). One of his sons, Mr. Solomon Okowa, said the Okowa patriarch died during a brief illness. He was born in 1932 at Owa Alero in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State. Meanwhile, the Ogbon Royal Family of Olomu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area announced the death of Prince Emmanuel Ogbon. A statement signed by Prince Reuben Ogbon on behalf of the Ogbon Royal Family said Emmanuel died on January 14, 2021 in Lagos during a brief illness.

The statement added that the burial arrangements would be announced later. “With heavy hearts and a deep sense of loss, but in difference to the will of God, the Ogbon Royal Family of Olomu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, announces the passage of Prince Emmanuel Ogbon,” the statement reads in part.

Like this: Like Loading...