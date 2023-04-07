Okowa’s magic wand for maternal, neo-natal pursuit

T he street credibility of Delta State Govermor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, in healthcare delivery since 2015 as encapsulated in his five-prong SMART Agenda has drastically reduced the unpalatable trends in maternal and under-five mortality. The governor, has within eight years, joined the global effect in combating maternal mortality rate of the broad target of Goal – No 3, of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which talks about good health, wellbeing and reducing the scourge from 70 per 100,000 births, with no country having a maternal mortality rate of more than twice of the global average. Delta, under the Governor, is now set to become Nigeria’s next health providers’ destination as the facilities within the state have started to provide world class services and cutting the edge in tackling Maternity and Neo-Natal health challenges.

Okowa’s magic wand

On Wednesday, May 4, 2016, Governor Okowa domesticated and inaugurated the Delta State Health Insurance Scheme to improve the Universal Health Coverage (UHC). It is now the icing in the cake as over 1,2 million Deltans have enrolled, to make it the pacesetter and highest subscribed contributory health insurance in the country. He did not stop at that. He built and equipped Specialist Hospitals, including the Asaba Specialist Hospital, revamped General Hospitals and rehabilitated over 107 Primary Healthcare Centres across the 25 council areas of the state. As if that was not enough, the Governor declared free healthcare delivery for children under 05, pregnant women, widows and aged at the inception of his administration in 2015, and it is still running.

Patriotic legacy

In a progressive continuum, the Governor embarked on the construction and completion of the Mother and Child Specialist Hospital and the Advanced Diagnostic Center at Owa-Alero in Ika North East local government area of the state. The centre has Operating Theatre and Recovery Room with associated facilities, the Radiology Section with digital X-ray, mammography, and Ultrasound machines, CT Scanner, Picture Arhiving and Communication System (PACS), the Laboratory Section, fully equipped with Chemistry and Hematology Analysers, immune-hematology system, blood bank, blood bank centrifuge, plasma thawer and lab freezer. Also, the centre has Cardiology Section, stress test equipment, holter machine, ambulatory blood pressure measurement machine and ECG machine, as well as the Endoscopy Section with video gastroscope and colonoscope, endoscope tower, monitor. Medical Gas Plant and outlets with it’s associated facilities were also acquired.

The odds

The feat was not achieve without tears. Criticisms, ranging from ethnic bigotry to clannish tendencies dotted the project execution. The main opposition divide in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) proponents, were of the opinion that the Governor did not evenly distribute the projects. They accused him of citing projects with high educational, health and infrastructural demands in his Ika ethnic nationality. They listed the Diagnostic Centre, the establishment of the University of Delta for Medical Sciences in his locality and even the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) training centre, among others, in and around Ika North East, where he hails from.

Promise-keeping target

But unperturbed, the Governor, a Medical Doctor turned politician, said his target remains to reduce the worsening cases of MMR and Infant and Child Mortality across the state. According to him, “findings have indicated that the major complications that account for about 75 per cent of all maternal deaths are severe bleeding, infections, mostly after child birth, in-fections, Malaria or related diseases to chronic conditions like Cardiac diseases or diabetes, High Blood Pressure during pregnancy (preeclampsia and eclampsia), complications from delivery and unsafe abortion. Nothing must be spared to srop leading causes of death in children under five.” He identified pre-term birth complications, birth asphyxia/trauma, pneumonia, diarrhea and Malaria, all of which he said, “can be prevented or treated with access to affordable intervention.s ok health and sanitation.” The project was commissioned by the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubarka, during his state-to-state campaign to the state two months ago. Atiku told those that care to listen that “this project will bring succour to women and children, not only in Ika nation as being speculated but across the state and Nigeria at large. It will boost the economic base of the state. The residents will also be counting the socio-econimic gains from personal to group, and the generality of the society. No doubt, this feat has brought healthcare to our people who used to travel far for healthcare purposes.”

Result-oriented pursuit

From 2008 to 2018, checks revealed that the state has experienced steady decline of maternal mortality from as high as 391 in 2008 to 158 in 2015 when the Governor assumed office and 133 per100,000 live births in 2018. The under five mortality has declined from 22 in 2011 to 16 per 1,000 live births in 2018. It is now on record that the statistics, which placed Nigeria”s maternal mortality rate at over 34 per cent of global maternal deaths as at 2022, while the risk of dying during pregnancy, childbirth, or after an abortion for a Nigerian woman is one in 22, compared to one in 4,900 in developed countries, have dropped drastically with the result-oriented pursuit as in Delta state’s example.

Job creation

Thousands of jobs have been created through the health frontier projects in the state. Expertise of indigenes of the state in health sector have been engaged, even as people from far and near have been employed to serve in one capacity or the other.

High expectations

It is no longer hope in a hopeless situation in the state. The Communications Manager to the Governor, Mr Jackson Egwugum, has this to say, “With the facilities, personnel and services at the Mother and Child Specialist Hospital and Advanced Diagnostic Centre in place, residents of the state are now enthusiastic that some of the challenges and negative indicators associated with childbirth and their upbringing, have completely become a thing of the past. The state’s health sector under Okowa has become the pacesetter and highest sub- scribed contributory health insurance scheme in the country.”

Huge relief

The health scheme has, no doubt, contributed to access to universal healthcare as citizens of the states no longer have to pay for their health needs through outof- pocket expenses. According to the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, “the scheme is another of Okowa’s legacies. With over 1,200,000 enrollees, many of the states in Nigeria now look up to Delta state for guidance and mentorship on how to set up their own. This is Delta example and it is worthy of emulation. Enrollees can now access healthcare withoit money at hand. It has given an uncommon impetus to Okowa administration’s drive for revamping the health sector of the state.”

Impactful tax regime

No doubt tax payers have quickly made social progress in health with accessable impact on the revenue base of the state. Since health facilities were upgraded by the Governor both structurally and by provision of equipment and personnel, citizens have enjoyed improved capacity in required healthcare services, even as the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state was shored up. The citizens enroll, access medical services for themselves and their loved ones, without financial limitation, when a medical challenge occurs.

