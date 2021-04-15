Opinion

Okowa’s magic wand in Asaba

Posted on Author Angela Okafor Comment(0)

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa came to power in 2015 with a strong pledge to develop Asaba, the capital of Delta State. Not many people took him seriously for one obvious reason. They did not believe him. Politicians are masters of tricks and empty promises.

Whether on the campaign podium or inauguration stand, they say whatever thing catches their fancy, all to deceive the “gullible” masses. Okowa particularly stirred curiosity, on that fateful day of May 29th as he took the oath of office before the Chief Justice of Delta State, Hon.Justice Marshall Umukoro. Standing with a huge Bible in his hand, the Owa Alero-born politician announced that he would forward “to the Delta State House of Assembly within one week of inauguration” an executive bill tagged “Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency Bill, 2015”.

The bill, according to Governor Okowa, was intended to transform Asaba into a befitting state capital. Since 1991 when the state was created, Asaba had remained nothing short of a glorified village. Hence, Deltans received the promise with cautious optimism. Successive governments in the state had tried to improve Asaba.

The administration of the first civilian leader of the state, Chief Felix Ovuodoroye Ibru, now late, laid the foundation for development. His successor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori also made efforts before he handed over to Dr. Emmanuel Ewetan Uduaghan, who built the Asaba Airport and the new Government House. But then Asaba by structure and topography remained a sorry sight almost run over by flood. It lacked good roads, modern architecture and other critical infrastructure necessary for effective government business. It was generally mocked as a glorified state capital with the poorest social amenities within the six states of the Niger Delta, coming only second after Yenegoa in Bayelsa State. Okowa faced the lamentable parlous condition of Asaba under the worst political climate in the annals of the multiethnic state.

He came to power when oil, the mainstay of Nigeria‘s economy had fallen to an all-time low of 12 dollars a barrel, a hopeless situation exacerbated by huge wage bill of the Delta workforce. Who can forget the economic state of Nigeria, particularly Delta in 2015 and how the governor painstakingly tried to explain himself to Deltans. Many did not believe him, rather, he earned the uncharitable sobriquet of “Ego Aria” (no money) by all and sundry. He was not deterred. Deploying exceptional ingenuity in managing a complex season of economic recession, the governor rolled out a comprehensive work plan for Asaba under the template of capital development agenda. To change the face of the city, he mobilized bulldozers to strategic points clearing and expanding.

By the time the machines quietened down, columns and columns of roads running into several kilometres had emerged across Asaba, decorated with giant street lights and gardens. Okowa has replicated this road magic in satellite towns and communities around Delta.

A feat that had since earned him a popular nickname “Road Master”. A multi-billion-naira storm drainage system had also been put in place to solve, for the first time, the perennial flooding of Asaba. Even before the project is completed, residents are already heaving a sigh of relief.

The horror inflicted on residents by heavy floods each time it rained is now a thing of the past. The Maryam Babangida road, reconstructed by Okowa and commissioned by Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in March 2020, is particularly salutary given its socio-economic importance with its location in the business district of Asaba. While inaugurating the 1.88 kilometre Mariam Babangida Way in Asaba, Tambuwal described Governor Okowa as “a sound, pragmatic and accommodating leader who has the people’s interest at heart.” He added that the Governors’ Forum and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have much regard for the Delta Governor as a man with the grace to handle difficult tasks.

The Direct Labour Agency (DLA) road, one of the longest roads in Asaba was recently commissioned by former Senate President and ex-governor of Kwara State, Rt.Hon. Bukola Saraki amid pomp and pageantry, another glorious feather on Okowa’s cap. If you know Asaba very well, you would know the pains residents and business owners went through on this particular road. Expansion and elongation of Okpanam road remains another achievement residents of that area will not forget. Madonna College Road is another road that has helped to open up the state capital as even adjoining streets are feeling the impact of the ‘Road Master’.

•Okafor, a public affairs commentator, writes from Asaba

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Opinion

Rest on Okenze Abba Onyewuchibeya Njoku: A great man has returned to his Maker

Posted on Author Reporter

    Kings Nnaji   Even though you have gone to the great beyond, your love and memories would remain evergreen in our minds. You touched so many hearts with your simplicity, friendliness, passion and intelligence. You were a man of many parts: a quintessential oil marketer, stockbroker, banker, financial expert and a public servant. […]
Opinion

As FG enrols new N-Power batch

Posted on Author COMRADE FRED NWAOZO

Penultimate week, the Federal Government graciously announced to the public its intent to commence enrolment of another batch into the ongoing N-Power programme. According to the report by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the FG had finalized every arrangement towards ensuring that the impending national tech-driven exercise commences on 26th […]
Opinion

There are two sides to every coin in Kano

Posted on Author Ladi Thompson

Joining the dots, it is very certain that the death sentence on the 22-year-old Yahaya Sharif-Aminu is another kite flown to desensitize the Nigerian polity. This is not a welcome development at a time when emotions are already running high over the copious bloodshed due to terror activities. This kite to many people is similar […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica