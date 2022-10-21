Okowa’s N200m Debt: Ohanaeze denies group

Pan-Igbo sociocultural organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo has denied any link with the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) that recently accused Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of owing Ohanaeze N200 million in dues. In a statement yesterday by the National Publicity Secretary Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze denounced the OYC, saying such a group does not exist.

The statement said: “The attention of the National Headquarters of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has been drawn to a publication making the rounds to the effect that the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa ‘owes Ohanaeze Ndigbo an aggregate debt of more than 200 million naira’. It adds that ‘Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s vice presidential position has made Ndigbo doubt and neglect him because of his unsupportive attitude toward Ohanaeze Ndigbo even as a governor’, among others.”

“The foregoing statements are attributed to one Igboayaka Igboayaka; according to him, the President of Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC). “In the first place, the said OYC is unknown to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and does not and cannot secure the mandate to speak on its behalf. “We have at various times pleaded with the Igbo youths to realize that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo is a hallowed name that represents a lot for the Igbo nation and that publications for public consumption in the name of Ohanaeze should be properly weighed against its widest implications.

“While the Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Prof. George Obiozor, a seasoned diplomat and scholar, frowns on the failure by some eminent sons and daughters of Igboland to conscientiously fulfill their moral obligations towards the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, it neither contemplates nor considers the use of blackmail as a civic virtue. Ohanaeze Ndigbo therefore urged the general public to disregard what it called “the unguarded impetuous remarks by the youth as true to type.”

