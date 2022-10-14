News

Okowa’s National Honour Award well deserved – Group

Posted on Author Ola James Comment(0)

A political group in Delta State, Campaign Flow, has lauded the Federal Government over the National Honours Award investiture conferred on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State. In a statement, Director- General of the group, Engr. (Dr) Bemigho Ofoeyeno, described the honour, commander of the order of the Niger (CON), as well deserved insisting that the governor is a true Nigerian worthy of emulation. The statement reads in part: “It is gratifying to note that our son and hardworking Governor was selected among eminent Nigerians to be the running mate of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential hopeful in the 2023 general election. “Every effort should be made to support all the PDP contestants, both in state and at the federal level because PDP is the political party that can rescue Nigeria from the present woes and pandemic situation. “Everybody in the state have now realized that Governor Okowa is a detribalized Nigerian, who accommodates both Deltans and Non-Deltans, even as he continued to spread infrastructural development to every part of the state”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari commends detective operations leading to arrest of murderer of Hanifa Abubakar

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the nation’s condolences to the family of the five year-old school girl, Hanifa Abubakar, whose body was discovered in a shallow grave in Kano after almost two months of fruitless search. The President also praised the work of the police and the secret service in unraveling the mystery behind the […]
News

Reps suspend public hearings, committee sittings

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has suspended all investigations, public hearings and meetings and activities of standing and ad hoc committees until resumption in September. A letter from the House leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, dated 19th August, 2020 and addressed to all committees, ordered a stop to all activities. This order is coming on the […]
News

Nigeria needs more polling units for credible polls –INEC

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu has said that the commission had already received 9,777 requests for additional polling units across the country. He also declared that many Nigerians are at risk of being disenfranchised if more polling units are not created before the next elections. Yakubu made this known […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica