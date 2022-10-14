Okowa’s National Honour Award well deserved – Group

A political group in Delta State, Campaign Flow, has lauded the Federal Government over the National Honours Award investiture conferred on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State. In a statement, Director- General of the group, Engr. (Dr) Bemigho Ofoeyeno, described the honour, commander of the order of the Niger (CON), as well deserved insisting that the governor is a true Nigerian worthy of emulation. The statement reads in part: “It is gratifying to note that our son and hardworking Governor was selected among eminent Nigerians to be the running mate of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential hopeful in the 2023 general election. “Every effort should be made to support all the PDP contestants, both in state and at the federal level because PDP is the political party that can rescue Nigeria from the present woes and pandemic situation. “Everybody in the state have now realized that Governor Okowa is a detribalized Nigerian, who accommodates both Deltans and Non-Deltans, even as he continued to spread infrastructural development to every part of the state”.

