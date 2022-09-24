Okowo Dapo and the women: A collective effort toward economic development

“The gig economy is empowerment. This new business paradigm empowers individuals to better shape their own destiny and leverage their existing assets to their benefit.”— John McAfee

Widening income inequality is the defining challenge of our time. In advanced economies, the gap between the rich and poor is at its highest level in decades. Inequality trends have been more mixed in emerging markets and developing countries (EMDCs), with some countries experiencing declining inequality, but pervasive inequities in access to education, health care, and—especially— finance remain. Not surprisingly then, the extent of inequality, its drivers, and what to do about it have become some of the most hotly debated issues by policymakers and researchers alike.

Most answers to the aforementioned challenges are always predicated on policymakers needing to focus on the poor and the middle class— an example of the focus of the Oko’wo Dapo initiative. Women. Youth. Small and Medium scale enterprises When the Governor of Ogun State, His Excellency Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday, 5th September 2019 launched an interest-free loan scheme named, “Oko’wo Dapo”, he must have rightly reasoned that the solution to the pandemic poverty in our society, today, must come in the form of a chain reaction-like empowerment— a process in which the products themselves promote or spread the reaction— where the empowerment of a person positively affects many people around them. Oko’wo Dapo is an initiative to provide interest-free funds to the people, especially women and youth, who are involved in SMEs across the State.

The programme which started with 2,000 beneficiaries is an initiative that has doused the pains traders experience in accessing bank loans and quite many other loans that are harmful to womanhood. Many of these strange loan schemes had in recent times sent women to untimely graves. As of today, No fewer than 50,000 women in Ogun State have benefitted from the financial empowerment scheme, ‘Oko’wo Dapo’, introduced by the incumbent administration to lift women out of poverty. The phrase “Building Our Future Together” that is constantly used by the might be situated in collective efforts as the highway to economic breakthrough and good governance.

To successfully implement the aforesaid, it is needful to empower people economically by creating different schemes of empowerment for different social classes— especially those who are involved in micro, small and medium enterprises as most of the people who fall in the aforementioned group do not have access to financial resources for the growth of their businesses from conventional financial institutions because of the stringent conditions attached to it. It is more pathetic to realize that this group of people does not need huge funds for the growth of their enterprises. Therefore, it is commendable that the current administration in Ogun State created the Oko’wo Dapo scheme to empower the women and youths to increase their prosperity. The women and youth form the larger percentage of the state’s population and their inability to access funds for the growth of their enterprises has largely made them vulnerable. In a recent report by World Poverty Clock, it is predicted that considering Nigeria’s population boom, the country would become the World’s third largest country by 2050.

This presents both opportunities and challenges. One of the challenges is increased competition for scarce resources and the potential to negatively impact the living condition of the people. Clearly, the creation of schemes like the “Oko’wo Dapo” is one of the many ways to avert the scary prediction made above. It is noteworthy that in the entire process of poverty alleviation, financial inclusiveness and creating economic prosperity, the majority of the people in SMEs do not need huge funds and resources for their enterprises. With available micro credits, the beneficiaries of Oko’wo Dapo have been able to run their micro and small businesses, earn a decent living and provide food for themselves and their families. It is more exciting to note that a major segment of the state’s population, the women and youth, are the beneficiaries of the micro-credit scheme. Undoubtedly, the empowerment of this particular segment, which forms the bulk of the state’s population and the foundation of every family, will go a long way in strengthening the family as an institution, and, by extension, reinforce our social fabrics.

This means that as more of our mothers and youth have legitimate means of livelihood, employment generation will not only be promoted, there will be an alleviation of poverty, food security, and the reduction of criminal tendencies all of which have manifested in the last three years that the program has surfaced. Given that the initiative aims to empower women and youths in the informal sector to become self-dependent, it has resultantly contributed greatly to the economic growth of the state. For example, the governor disclosed that over N500m has been saved via contributions by the beneficiaries in three local government areas of the state.

In other words, on another level, the scheme enhances a job creation strategy, alleviates poverty, and ensures food security. Perhaps, these are functions of a thriving economy and the indicators by which the growth rate and development pattern of any given economy is measured.

Therefore, to say the Dapo Abiodun’s administration believes that it does not only build infrastructure without building the people but finds it important to build the people that will join in building and using the infrastructure is apt. I hope that the government maintains this economic empowerment and its partner— the beneficiaries— continue to see it as an avenue through which they will be gainfully employed, improve their productivity and increase their income level, and, expectedly, become employers of labour.

The sustainability of this programme is a bilateral responsibility where I believe Government has played its own part by providing the funding, then the people —beneficiaries— should therefore reciprocate the gesture by ensuring that the funds are utilized for the purpose for which it is meant so that it will bring the desired results.

It is this demonstration of commitment — as obtainable globally that governance becomes a success as a result of the significant contributions and inclusion of the people, corporate bodies, and the government— that will validate an aphorism that says, “agbajo owo la fii n so ya, ajoji owo kan ko gberu dori – transliterated – a combination of hands does much, one hand cannot lift a load,” and encourage the private sector to partner with the government since it has provided a focused and qualitative governance that will create an enabling environment for Public-Private Sector Partnership (PPP) which is fundamental to the creation of an enduring economic development and individual prosperity for all of us— the people of Ogun State.

Empowerment programmes are an effective and pragmatic approach to empowering women for economic independence and self-reliance. As a result of the massive role they play as home builders and change-makers, women are powerful agents of change.

Consequently, government across all levels should relentlessly be committed to ensuring that the rights of women are protected and given equal opportunity to thrive just as practiced by the “Oko’wo Dapo” program. Also, the beneficiaries should encourage other women and continue to use the fund judiciously, to create more opportunities to enhance the socio-economic advancement of the state and their homes so that— in the end, everyone could benefit from it as well. The message that is internalized in the saying, “we rise by lifting others” and “United we stand, divided we fall” are handy here.

If each and everyone of us can subscribe to the “collective efforts” style of the Ogun State Government and women through the Okowo Dapo initiative by creating an impact in our immediate environment, it will speed up the progress of our community, state, and the country at large. Overall, Ban Ki-moon, a diplomat and the eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations, has the appropriate words for us to ponder on and act upon when he concluded that: “Saving our planet, lifting people out of poverty, advancing economic growth… These are one and the same fight. We must connect the dots between climate change, water scarcity, energy shortages, global health, food security, and women’s empowerment. Solutions to one problem must be solutions for all.”

Olamilekan Sotayo writes from Abeokuta, Ogun State.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...