Okoye: Blow for Eagles as COVID-19 knocks goalie out of ties

Nigeria’s buildup to the FIFA World Cup playoff against Ghana has been hit by a major blow as the Super Eagles’ first-choice goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has been ruled out of the two-legged affairs.

 

Although the Nigeria Football Federation claimed the goalie has fallen ill, our correspondent confirmed that the player has tested positive for COVID-19 and was even unable to leave his base in the Netherlands for Nigeria.

 

Owing to that, Coach Augustine Eguavoen has extended an invitation to Enyimba FC goalkeeper John Noble to join the squad. O k o y e has been the Super E a g l e s ’ number one glove for a while and was Nigeria’s firstchoice goalkeeper at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

 

The 22-year-old shotstopper was excellent for Sparta Rotterdam in March, keeping clean sheets in both matches played by the Eredivisie relegation strugglers. Meanwhile, the team had their first training at the M K O A b i o l a Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday.

 

Twenty players including red-hot Victor Osimhen, Emmanuel Dennis, Samuel Chukwueze and Odion Ighalo had a session with the technical crew. However, the team will leave for Kumasi, Ghana the venue of the tie on Thursday, our correspondent has learnt.

 

