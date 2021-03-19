Okoye claims EPL, Serie A clubs on his heels

Super Eagles No 1 goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has claimed top clubs in England, Italy and Belgium have joined Ajax Amsterdam in the chase to sign him from Sparta Rotterdam. “Big clubs from England are also interested and a big club from both Italy and Belgium”, Okoye said. “They have both already been in contact with my agent, but until the summer I will be fully focused on playing.

There is work to be done here and there are goals to be achieved.” Okoye said it was possible for a top club to sign him and still loan him back to Sparta so as to gain more experience. “I think it would be good for a big club if they bought me and then loan met to Sparta for another one or two years,” he said. “That way Sparta earn some money and I can keep playing myself so that I get even better. When my new club are ready to give me the position below the bar, I can go that way. Similar to how Chelsea have done that in the past.”

The goalkeeper confirmed Ajax have already contacted Sparta about him. “Ajax have contacted Sparta, but not with me or my agent”, he said. “I have a very good relationship with technical director Henk van Stee and trainer Henk Fraser. I am sure that if it were to become concrete, I will be the first to hear it.” He said he is honoured to be linked to Ajax. “That says something about my current performance,” he said. “I give everything during training sessions and matches. I do

