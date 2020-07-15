Sports

Okoye happy with Rotterdam transfer

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, could not hide his joy after signing a two year deal with Eredivisie outfit, Sparta Rotterdam on Monday.

 

Okoye will compete in the Dutch Eredivisie next season and the young goalkeeper is happy with his latest career switch, according to words from his official social media account. “New chapter in my career,” Okoye said via his Twitter handle.

 

“(I am) happy to be part of the Sparta family.” The 20-year-old Super Eagles star joins Rotterdam on an initial two-year deal with an option for a further two years after passing his medicals.

 

Speaking on the move, Rotterdam Manager, Henk van Stee, revealed that the club saw the potential of the goalkeeper and decided to add him to their ranks.

 

He added: “With Maduka, we bring in a great talent, who has a lot of potential. There were interests from several clubs from different countries, but we believe he can be of value to this club and are happy that he signed here.”

