Okoye: I’m ready to play for Super Eagles again

Watford goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has said he is now available for selection by the Super Eagles. Okoye has not played for Nigeria since his blunder against Tunisia cost Nigeria a place in the quarterfinal of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon. The fans vilified him as a result. Covid-19 kept him out of the 2022 World Cup playoffs against Ghana in March. Speculations have been rife that Okoye has shunned moves to return to the Super Eagles. However, an NFF official has said the goalkeeper is open to play again for the country. “He’s available for selection for the next set of games,” said Ayo Ibidapo of the NFF media office.

“Not true Maduka Okoye has ignored attempts by coach Jose Peseiro and his technical crew to reach out to him. “Contrary to reports, Okoye has been speaking with Super Eagles team administrator Dayo Enebi and wondered where such emanated from.” The Super Eagles will next take on Guinea Bissau in a double header in September in continuation of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

 

