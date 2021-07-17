News

Okoye: INEC based listing of Umeoji on court’s ruling

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, has said that Chukwuma Michael Umeoji, was listed as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) by the commission for the November 6 election in Anambra State based on the recognition given to his faction by the court. Speaking during an interview on Channel Television’s Politics Today, yesterday, which was monitored by Saturday Telegraph, Okoye said that the commission was ready to obey the court if it gives recognition to the other faction, which has former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Charles Soludo, as candidate.

Prior to the primary elections, APGA had been rocked by a leadership crisis with two factions laying claims for leadership of the party. While the Victor Oyeled faction conducted the primaries that produced Soludo, Jude Okeke faction conducted the primary poll that declared Umeoji as the party’s candidate. Okoye, said the decision was based on the judgments and court orders served on the commission in relation to the primaries of the political parties and other processes leading to the election. He said the commission would continue to act in consonance with the constitution and the law and will continue to obey the judgments and orders of courts served on it.

