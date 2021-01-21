News

Okoye plans to empower youths

A philanthropist and global capital development strategist, Dr. Nikky Okoye, has rolled out plans to empower more youths to boost their future as entrepreneurs. Okoye, through his StartUpNigeria HUBs would be giving youths the opportunity to be independent in their respective businesses. Over the years, the Nicky Okoye Foundation had trained over 35,000 young entrepreneurs as part of the StartUpNigeria seminar series.

The latest initiative was the availability of HUB provided for youths to own an office space in a dignified environment. A representative of the StartUpNigeria HUBs, Deborah Aderemi, explained that the Chief Executive Officer of the outfit, Dr. Okoye, was passionate about the initiative. “Our platform serves to provide entrepreneurs and SMEs with all they need to get started and thrive in business,* she said. Okoye also added: “We are designed to support, empower and drive the entrepreneurial members of our community to get started, to get up and running in various business ventures. “We are committed to providing the most conducive atmosphere for business creativity and innovation, so entrepreneurs and SMEs can go out and take on the world.

