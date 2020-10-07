Sports

Okpara blasts Man United’s coach for disrespecting Ighalo

Former Super Eagles and PSG defender, Godwin Okpara, has slammed Manchester United and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the lack of respect shown to the person of Odion Ighalo in recent times.

 

Okpara said the disrespect shown to the former Super Eagles player is a disrespect to all Africans as a whole. “Ighalo came into the club at a very difficult time and was able to help the team get the needed goals in matches he was called upon,” Okpara said.

 

“A foreigner, European or a Brazilian won’t be treated the way he is currently being treated.” Despite the presence of Ighalo, United snapped Edison Cavani up on a free transfer on deadline day, tying him down to a one-season contract with the option of an extra year.

 

The Uruguayan has 341 career goals to his name to date, 200 of which were scored during his time at Parc des Princes, and he’s also hit 51 in 116 appearances for his country at the international level.

 

PSG’s all-time record goalscorer will now be charged with helping the Red Devils bounce back from a poor start to the season while providing high-quality competition in the final third for Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Odion Ighalo, and Marcus Rashford.

