Okpara drums up support for Amoo, says U-17 job is tough

Former Super Eagles defender, Godwin Okpara, has said that the Golden Eaglets coach Fatai Amoo can still turn things around at the ongoing U-17 Nations Cup qualifiers in Lome Togo.

In a chat with journalists, Okpara said that the U-17 is a very difficult stage of football and Amoo needs some time as he is relatively new to the side.

“U-17 is a very tough job, and we have a new coach there who needed more time, the first team had issues with MRI prior to the competition,” he said.

“It is obviously a rough road for him and I believe that he can still do something looking at the players we have, they are a very young team”.

“I believe they can still amend some things in the team again and come out from the situation they are in now.”

The Golden Eaglets has played two matches at the ongoing WAFU B tournament – drew one against Black Starlets of Ghana and lost to Ivory Coast by a lone goal.

