Okparaku: Europe-born players not giving their best for Super Eagles

Ex-international, Mobi Oparaku, in this interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA said Europe-born Nigeria players are not giving their best to the national team because they have second homes. Excerpts:

NFF election is just around the corner, what would you say about the candidates?

This question has been coming around for a while now. I know candidates have been coming out and pretending to be who we want them to be. Trying to let people listen to them and why we should put them there. The problem is are they going there for themselves or for the love of football? The question is everybody has the platform to operate to become the president but do they have the platform to upgrade football in Nigeria? That is the problem I’m having, when someone calls me on issues that concern this presidential ticket for the highest seat for football in the country.

I find it very difficult to explain anything because you might say something that is good but it doesn’t rhyme with what people are looking for. I don’t even know who I will talk about now because I don’t have any platform to help them.

I refuse to talk about anybody or listen to anybody because they have been disappointing me. I don’t believe in anybody anymore because their interest is not our interest. I hope we will have somebody singled out for that place so that we will start enjoying football like other African countries because I don’t want to say Europe. I think we are the worst country when it comes to football now and we used to be one of the best but now we are the worst and I don’t know how to explain it.

You said you have been disappointed but personally what would be the right criteria to take football back to the top?

First things first, anybody that gets in there needs to make sure that the state chairmen have a lot to do when it comes to football in Nigeria. That is where Nigerian football starts, rejuvenating grassroots football. We have to bring back grassroots football, put it in order. Small things like the stadiums, the school pitches, grassroots development. They have to make sure of those things.

If we don’t start from the grassroots, it won’t work. From the FA chairmen, most of them are the bad eggs, they are putting football in disarray. When it comes to state football, they no longer organise competitions like U-13, U-16, U-17 and the likes. They just go and pick one school to represent which is the worst thing you can do. When we were in primary and secondary school, we used to play tournaments in every local government and we had small school competitions; primary school competitions for U-13, secondary school competitions for U-16 and U-17. From there you could get to every other stage of the tournaments in Nigeria but now they don’t do that at all.

All those competitions are dead and if they don’t rejuvenate them, it will not work for us. We have to start from there because if we have good players, all these Europe-born players won’t be giving us low level performance. We can start grooming players again. When you are growing and you are out of secondary school, your objective is to play and go to Europe. Our talents are not enough to go to Europe and nobody wants to talk about us after U-17 because we did not go through the right source to get to the U-17 championship. That is the problem.

So why do you think the Europe- born Nigerians are not giving their best to the national team?

First of all, I would say they are not giving everything they have because they have another home. They will walk back there. I could remember when we were there in the national team, I knew the kind of response we got from the so-called abroad born players; they wanted to be part of the team, to show that they are also from Nigeria, they didn’t believe in us but they wanted to be linked here too. They just wanted to be known as Nigerians but they didn’t want to be involved in what we were doing to improve our foot ball. In Nigeria, our chairmen and stakeholders don’t believe in the local players.

When it comes to service, we get more from the home-based players. When it comes to foreign, they always want to gain before they give the service, that is the problem. They don’t believe that if they train the home-based players, and they go to Europe, they will make twice the investment. When your player goes to Europe you make money and when he is coming back to Nigeria, you make money but they don’t believe in it. They just want to grab the ones they see now, they don’t want to suffer today and gain tomorrow.

The CHAN team failed to qualify for the competition in Algeria; as a coach, are you disappointed and how do we get a solid home-based team?

The problem in Nigeria is that we don’t believe in what we can do. First things first, there was sanction for Samson Siasia on a case of bribery, the current coach of the Super Eagles B team, Salisu Yusuf, also had similar case, but while we are not saying anything about Siasia again, we continue to impose Yusuf on the team. Everytime we continue to bring him back into the national team setup, the NFF removed every other member of the team, but this same man continue to return, is he the only one? He doesn’t have the quality to lead the team and I can say it to his face. He has no knowledge to impart into the players.

He has no quality, he has nothing to impart. They can keep him there for life but they will not succeed because he has no knowledge to impart. That is the problem. Do your own research and know if I’m biased. I’m saying this because I’m a Nigerian and I played football. When I watch players and they get to the national team, they don’t grow. When they come back from the national team, they are supposed to play like they just came back from Europe but now they dye their hair with different colours and make their hair into dreads and they have no knowledge. They will not exhibit anything and you’ll be wondering if he’s coming from the national team.

We have high quality players in Nigeria but they have no knowledge imparted in them. They lose everything they learn from their home clubs when the join the national team, returning empty handed. You have to use someone that has knowledge to impart it into the players. We don’t want players that play in the national team and come back worse than they left. Every day the same story.

Let them bring someone that is good, let there be competition in the team. I want to see them play football, good football so that everybody will not sleep at night but wait for the match to watch it. Now if they have a match tomorrow, before the time I have already slept because if I wait to watch it, after watching it I might not sleep again. It is the truth. This is the problem, everyone is campaigning about grassroots but what do they want us to do. They want us to die before they do the right thing and they know the right thing.

So unfortunate that Heartland went on relegation, how soon do we see the team returning to NPFL?

I’m from Owerri and I grew up here. With what is happening with the government and football in general, I don’t see the team coming back except after 2023 and we have a new government. If this government remains like this, the level I’m seeing sports in the state, I don’t think they will be coming back in the next 10 years. I worked with this government and it wasn’t encouraging. There wasn’t any encouragement from them. Where Heartland is operating from, the offices they operate from, I don’t see the possibility of the team returning in the near future.

What are you into at the moment?

I’m into grassroots football full time and I’m engaged with a lot of grassroots football teams. If I start mentioning them, you will know that they are high profile ventures, but now I’m just keeping it on a low level trying to put things in order so that at the end of the day when I come out with one or two of them, everybody will know that we have been putting things where they’re supposed to be.

