Okpekpe 10km International Road Race Returns May 2022

The eighth edition of the Okpekpe international 10km road race will hold in May 2022 in Okpekpe, Edo state of Nigeria, the organiser, Pamodzi Sports Marketing has announced. Okpekpe 10-km race, the first road race in Nigeria nay West Africa to be granted a label by World Athletics and designated as one of the leading road races around the world could not hold in 2020 and will not hold in 2021 due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic which has continued to disrupt the international sporting calendar.

‘‘We are happy to announce that the eighth edition of the silver- label Okpekpe international 10km road race will be held in May 2022,” said Mike Itemuagbor, CEO of Pamodzi Sports Marketing. “The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic ensured that, like many other label races across the globe, our event could not hold in 2020 and will not hold this year.

“This is an international race that involves the invitation and participation of foreign athletes and their managers as well as the technical delegates from World Athletics and the government’s Covid-19 protocols in terms of travel and other logistics have to be enforced including the lockdown rules introduced by the Nigerian government. “We are delighted about the rollout of vaccines which are a critical tool in the battle against COVID-19 that has claimed over 3.1m lives worldwide. We are confident the world will be a much safer place by next year when the majority would have been vaccinated and we can host the race that has become a festival of sort for road running in Nigeria.”

