Sports

Okpekpe 10km road race gets MTN boost

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Telecommunications giant, MTN Nigeria has swelled the growing list of blue chip companies who have identified with the historic, World Athletics Elite Label Okpekpe international 10km road race. Race director, Zack Amodu says MTN, the largest mobile telecommunications operator in Nigeria has affirmed its support for the eighth edition of the race which holds on Saturday May 28, 2022 in Okpekpe near Auchi in Edo State.

“We are delighted to have MTN identify with the first World Athletics label road race in West Africa and I think it is only fitting that we have the largest mobile telecommunications operator in Nigeria supporting an event that has been designated through its label status as one of the leading road races in the world,” said Amodu who revealed MTN Nigeria will be supporting the event in many ways including monetary support. “MTN Nigeria will be offering us monetary and data (hynet flex boxes with active data) support for the race as well as optimising their network in and around Okpekpe town.

“The Okpekpe Network optimization involves the deployment of network infrastructures to event areas covering Apama road where the race will be flagged off and Okpekpe, the finish point.” This, according to Amodu will promote increased productivity and usability and allow data to be exchanged effectively and efficiently

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Copa America: Messi reacts as Argentina qualify for final, to face Brazil

Posted on Author Reporter

  Argentina captain, Lionel Messi has paid tribute to God as they defeated Colombia 3-2 on penalties in the early hours of Wednesday to qualify for the Copa America final. Lautaro Martinez scored in the first half for Argentina, but Colombia equalized through Luis Diaz in the second half. The encounter eventually ended 1-1 after […]
Sports

JUST IN: NFF confirms Peseiro’s appointment as Super Eagles head coach

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has named Jose Peseiro the new head coach of the Super Eagles, months after an initial deal fell through. The appointment of the Portuguese tactician was confirmed in a statement released by the federation on Sunday. More to follow…   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   Abuja Civil Servant reveals […]
Sports

Carrick slams ‘myth’ over claims Ronaldo can’t press

Posted on Author Reporter

  Michael Carrick believes Cristiano Ronaldo will flourish in the intense pressing system preferred by Manchester United interim manager’s Ralf Rangnick. It has been suggested United striker Ronaldo does not have the qualities required to thrive in Rangnick’s workaholic game-plan. Rangnick has been hired as United boss until the end of the season after the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica