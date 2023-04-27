Okpekpe Organisers Mark One Month To Historic Race, Ready For May 27

One month from today, the historic Okpekpe International 10km road race will hold in Okpekpe near Auchi, Edo State.

It will be the first gold label 10km road race to be held in Nigeria and organisers have restated their commitment to organising an event worthy of its new status.

The race’s Media and Activation Director, Dare Esan says this year’s edition, the ninth in the series, will be the biggest so far in terms of the quality of elite athletes that will participate in it as well as its technical and administrative organisation.

“We are organising a gold label road race this year and, naturally, the quality of athletes that will race will have gold written all over them.

As a gold label race, elite athletes that will compete must be gold level running athletes and this we have complied,’ said Esan who believes the development will have a positive