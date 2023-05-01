Sports

Okpekpe Race Organiser Hails Adenuga’s Impact In Sport

Mike Itemuagbor, organizer of the historic Okpekpe inter – national 10km road race, has hailed Globacom chief, Mike Adenuga’s giant strides in sports sponsorship as the ‘Guru’ turned 70 on Saturday.

In a congratulatory message, Itemuagbor says the ‘Guru’, as Adenuga is known in busi – ness circle deserves to be celebrated by Nigeria and Nigerians for the giant strides he has made in business and sports.

‘Today we celebrate my Godfather, a rare gem, a quintessential philanrophist, an astute businessman, and a patriotic Nigerian whose journey through life, has been a huge plus to humanity,’ wrote Itemuagbor in the congratulatory message.

Itemuagbor says Adenuga is an amazing trailblazer who broke barriers for the common good. ‘We thank God for this day, and we pray He grants you many more years in good health and prosperity,’ he wrote in the congratulatory message.”

Adenuga, through one of his companies, Globacom has been the number one supporter of sports in Nigeria and indeed the African continent.

