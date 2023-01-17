Sports

Okpekpe race organiser hails Okowa’s election as African Athletics Regional President

Organiser of the Okpekpe international 10km Road Race, the first World Athletics label Road Race in West Africa, has congratulated President of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Tonobok Okowa, on his election as President of African Athletics Region 2, West Africa at the weekend.

Okowa defeated Vierin DeGon of the Benin Republic at the second round of voting with nine votes to six to succeed another Nigerian, Ibrahim Gusau as President of the regional athletics body.

In a congratulatory message, Mike Itemuagbor, organiser of the race says Okowa has been a huge success since he assumed the mantle of leadership at the AFN in June 2021 and members of the African Athletics Region 2 are not unaware of this.

“I would like to congratulate my brother, Tonobok Okowa on being elected as the President of African Athletics Region 2. His wealth of knowledge in the field of sports governance and administration, acquired through time as a politician and a businessman means athletics in the sub-region is in capable hands in years to come,” Itemuagbor said.

“During his less than two years at the helm of affairs as AFN President, Okowa has returned Nigeria to the podium at all major global and regional athletics competitions and has helped in the development of the sport at the grassroot level.

 

