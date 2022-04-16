Sports

Okpekpe race organiser hails Yusuf Alli’s appointment as C’wealth Games coordinator

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Organiser of the historic Okpekpe international 10km road race, Mike Itemuagbor, has hailed the appointment of long jumper Yusuf Alli as Team Nigeria coordinator for the 2022 Commonwealth Games which holds this August in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Alli, a former Africa, Commonwealth and World University Games champion and twotime World Athletics Championship and one-time Olympic Games long jump finalist was named as Team Nigeria coordinator by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development early this week.

‘This is a classic case of a square peg in a square hole and I want to first congratulate the Sports Minister for making such a fitting appointment,’ said Itemuagbor. ‘Yusuf has proved his mettle as an athlete, winning continental, Commonwealth and global medals for Nigeria.

He has also proved to be an astute sports administrator and this he has proved by helping to make the Okpekpe 10km road race the first to be granted a World Athletics label. He is also behind the Lagos City marathon’s achievement as the second road race in Nigeria to get a label rating,’ added Itemuagbor who is convinced Alli is destined for greater things.

‘Yusuf has proved to be the best amongst his colleagues and I was not surprised when he was named Edo state Sports Commission chairman. His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki could not have made a better man for the job.’ Itemuagbor is convinced both Edo state and Nigeria will benefit immensely from Alli’s technical and administrative know-how. Alli has been the technical director and consultant for the Okpekpe 10km road race since inception in 2013. The 61 year old holds a personal best of 8.27m in the long jump set on his way to winning the African Athletics Championship gold medal at the National stadium, Surulere, Lagos in August 1989.

 

Our Reporters

