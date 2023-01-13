Okpekpe race organisers happy as road race pace setters

Organisers of the historic Okpekpe international 10km road race say they are delighted seeing a number of road races in Nigeria getting World Athletics recognition. As many as 16 road races have been certified by World Athletics in Nigeria following its last update in December 2022. “We are delighted to set the pace for road races in Nigeria and to become the first to have its course measured by a World Athletics certified measurer and the first to be granted a label status,” says Zack Amodu, the Okpekpe race director. World Athletics’ classification of road races began in 2008.

The classification means label road races are those World Athletics designates as one of the leading road races around the world. Okpekpe international 10km road race started in 2013 and two years later was among the 88 in the world granted a bronze label status.

“We are happy to be the first road race in West Africa to be granted a label status in 2015. Our pioneering effort has had a positive impact on road running in Nigeria with as many 16 having their race courses measured by certified course measurers,” added Amodu. The Okpekpe race director says organisers of the race will continue to come up with ideas and innovations which other road races in Nigeria can learn and borrow from as they continue to ensure road running becomes a culture in Nigeria.

