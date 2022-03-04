Okpekpe race organisers mourn late Ojeagbase

Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organisers of the historic Okpekpe international 10km road race has expressed shock over the death of Dr. Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase, founder and executive chairman of Complete Communications Limited, publishers of Complete Sports newspapers, SuccessDigest and other online publications. Mike Itemuagbor, the Chief Executive Officer of Pamodzi says the sporting media in Nigeria has lost a trailblazer, a humanist and a truly man of God. He also says in a statement he personally signed that Edo state has lost a real man of vision who exemplified the entrepreneurship of an average Edo indigene. ‘The death of Pastor Dr Ojeagbase came as a shock.

We know we are all going to pay the supremepriceonedaybut weneverthoughtatrailblazer like him will go at 71,’ said Itemuagbor. ”He created and facilitated breakthrough opportunities and jobs for young journalists and contemporaries alike. His generosity and philanthropy was limitless.” Like Okpekpe road race did as the first road running event in Nigeria nay West Africa to get a World Athletics label rating, Dr Ojeagbase also pioneered the establishment of a sports newspaper in Nigeria, Sports Souvenir in 1984.

‘Dr. Ojeagbase was a detribalised Nigerian and a proud Edo man. Edo state is seen as the heartbeat of the nation and many Edo citizens like Dr Ojeagbase through his remarkable and trailblazing achievements kept the flame of hard work, gamesmanship, honesty and fear of God Edo state is known for burning,’ said Itemuagbor.

