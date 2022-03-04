Sports

Okpekpe race organisers mourn late Ojeagbase

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organisers of the historic Okpekpe international 10km road race has expressed shock over the death of Dr. Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase, founder and executive chairman of Complete Communications Limited, publishers of Complete Sports newspapers, SuccessDigest and other online publications. Mike Itemuagbor, the Chief Executive Officer of Pamodzi says the sporting media in Nigeria has lost a trailblazer, a humanist and a truly man of God. He also says in a statement he personally signed that Edo state has lost a real man of vision who exemplified the entrepreneurship of an average Edo indigene. ‘The death of Pastor Dr Ojeagbase came as a shock.

We know we are all going to pay the supremepriceonedaybut weneverthoughtatrailblazer like him will go at 71,’ said Itemuagbor. ”He created and facilitated breakthrough opportunities and jobs for young journalists and contemporaries alike. His generosity and philanthropy was limitless.” Like Okpekpe road race did as the first road running event in Nigeria nay West Africa to get a World Athletics label rating, Dr Ojeagbase also pioneered the establishment of a sports newspaper in Nigeria, Sports Souvenir in 1984.

‘Dr. Ojeagbase was a detribalised Nigerian and a proud Edo man. Edo state is seen as the heartbeat of the nation and many Edo citizens like Dr Ojeagbase through his remarkable and trailblazing achievements kept the flame of hard work, gamesmanship, honesty and fear of God Edo state is known for burning,’ said Itemuagbor.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

First Lady, Minister to draw curtains on Principals’ Cup

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The First Lady, Hajia Aisha Mohammadu Buhari is expected as the Special Guest of honour at the final of the Principal’s Cup scheduled for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday March 30 at 10am.   Minister of Youth and sports Development Chief Sunday Dare is also to grace the event in the morning […]
Sports

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Muazu, Kefas vow to end dominance of East Africans

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Two of Nigeria’s top elite road race runners Adamu Muazu and Williams Kefas have assured it would no longer be business as usual for the East Africans; especially Kenyans at this year’s Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.   Unlike in the women’s category where a Nigerian has actually broken into the ranks to finish among […]
Sports

Wolves , Southampton, Real, Valencia ties live on GOtv Max

Posted on Author Our Reporters

SuperSport continues to provide quality football content from the 2020/21 football season for all GOtv Max customers, with live action from the La Liga, Serie A and FA Cup and Premier League matches scheduled for 12 to 15 February, 2021. The pick of matches from this weekend’s Premier League action sees clash between Everton and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica